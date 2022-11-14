Portable Battery Pack Market is Expected to Grasp the Value of $18.9 billion by 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing the demand for portable battery pack market is high demand for batteries which have long battery backup.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Portable Battery Pack Market size is forecast to reach $18.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.6% during 2021-2026. Portable battery packs are a form of mobile power supply that provides convenient mobile charging for smartphones, phablets, tablets and other 3C accessories. Portable battery packs are comprised of special battery with circuit to control power flow. It stores electrical energy and allows one to use it to charge mobile devices and other accessories. Depending on the capacity of the power bank and its current charge level it can take quite a while to fill up. The Li-ion and lithium polymer batteries have superior energy density than traditional battery technologies like nickel-cadmium and nickel metal hydride. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Portable Battery Pack Market highlights the following areas –

• The demand for portable battery pack is high in the next few years due to rise in use of mobile phones, tablets and wearable devices.

• Portable battery packs are for multipurpose, small in size, safe, reliable and long in life.

• Three things that are considered while designing portable battery pack are system safety, fuel-gauging accuracy, and battery charging.

• North-America is one of the fastest growing markets in portable battery pack due to increasing demand for high-capacity range devices in this region.

Segmental Analysis:

• There are several types of batteries they are lithium-ion, lithium-polymer and nickel cadmium. Lithium-ion cells are usually in uniform size and battery holds an average of 2200~2600mAh and are mainly manufactured in Japan, Korea and China.

• Electronic devices like smart phones, tablets and portable media players are the end-users of portable battery packs. Smartphones dominate the market and are projected to grow at a fast rate of 16.1% through 2026.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global portable battery pack market with a share of 36.2% in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Portable Battery Pack Industry are -

1. BYD Company Limited

2. Energizer Holdings Inc.

3. Mophie Inc.

4. Simplo Technology Co. Ltd

5. Sony Corporation

