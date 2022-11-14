DERBY BARRACKS / DUI-VCOR
CASE#:22A5005188
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/12/2022 @ 2238 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105, Newport Center
VIOLATION: DUI, VCOR
ACCUSED: Mikayla Camber
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/12/2022 at approximately 2238 hours, the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center for a defective equipment violation. The Operator was identified as Mikayla Camber who displayed many signs and indicators of impairment. After subsequent investigation, Camber was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence Drug and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks where she was processed. It was learned Camber also had active court ordered conditions of release which confined her to her residence for curfew which she was violating. Camber was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 @ 1000 Hours
COURT: Newport
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881