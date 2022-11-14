DERBY BARRACKS / DUI-VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22A5005188

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/12/2022 @ 2238 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105, Newport Center

VIOLATION: DUI, VCOR

ACCUSED: Mikayla Camber

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/12/2022 at approximately 2238 hours, the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center for a defective equipment violation. The Operator was identified as Mikayla Camber who displayed many signs and indicators of impairment. After subsequent investigation, Camber was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence Drug and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks where she was processed. It was learned Camber also had active court ordered conditions of release which confined her to her residence for curfew which she was violating. Camber was issued a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/27/2022 @ 1000 Hours

COURT: Newport

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881