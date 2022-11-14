Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market to Perceive Notable Growth by the End of 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market size is forecast to reach $5.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026. EV charging services consist of electric vehicle charging station to recharge the electric vehicles. The rising demand for electric vehicles is significantly boosting the demand for EV charging services. The significant implementation of the stringent emission norms globally is set to boost the demand for electric vehicles, thereby contributing to the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505390

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market highlights the following areas -

• Commercial type are analysed to grow a highest rate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the high investments in the installation of the public EV charging stations.

• APAC is analysed to dominate the market owing to the growing investments in R&D of the Electric Vehicle Charging Station alongside the growing adoption of the Electric vehicles.

• The rising sales of the electric vehicles is set to be a key driving factor for the EV Charging station market.

Segmental Analysis:

• Commercial is analysed to hold highest share in 2020 with 76.1% and is set to grow at highest rate during the forecast period 2021-2026 majorly attributed to the growing public EV charging stations. The government of India announced to increase the Electric Vehicle usage to 30% by 2030.

• The EV Charging Station Market is segmented into Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), Battery electric vehicles (BEV) by vehicle type. The BEV segment is expected to witness the highest growth of around 8.6% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

• APAC is the fastest growing market in 2020 at 8.1% CAGR. The large growth is majorly attributed to the presence of large production bases in China and India and improving governmental subsidies. In 2019, the Government of India announced its plan to provide subsidies to set up 5,000 electric charging stations in cities and highways of India.

Click on the following link to buy the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505390

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry are -

1. Aerovironment

2. Blink Charging Co.

3. Chargepoint Inc.

4. Chargemaster PLC.

5. Delphi Automotive plc.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electric-Vehicle-Charging-Stations-Market-Research-505390

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Wireless Ev Charging Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wireless-Ev-Charging-Market-Research-501125

B. Electric Vehicle Chargers Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2024:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Electric-Vehicle-Chargers-Market-Research-502036

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062