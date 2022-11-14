Ethernet Profinet Market Size Expected to Reach $6.6 Billion with CAGR of 5.1% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Ethernet Profinet Market Drivers Real Time Performance

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ethernet Profinet Market size was valued at $6.6 billion in 2020 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026 owing to the increasing demand for industrial automation and growing digitalization across industries. Apart from this,Ethernet Profinet offer features such as real time data exchange, reliable and sustainable communication, simple integration and easy migration process that provide an upper edge other Ethernet solution. This solution can also provide same level of services in dangerous environmental situation without affecting the operation efficiency or speed and it also supports motion control applications as well as robotics applications, which are contributing towards the increasing demand for Profinet in industrial applications. These factors are set to drive the Ethernet Profinet Market size during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Oil & Gas is the largest market in 2020 but is estimated to witness slow of growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 despite the increasing demand for sustainable communication and digital monitoring systems.

2. Europe dominated the market with the highest market share in 2020 and is estimated to have competitive growth rate during this period owing to the early adoption of this technology.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Ethernet profinet market is segmented into Discrete Automation, process automation, safety systems and others. Process automation held the major share of around 45.1% of Ethernet Profinet Market in 2020 and estimated to witness significant amount of growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing digitalization across industries.

2. As per IndustryARC recent studies more than 16.4 million Profinet nodes are current present, out of which approximately 7.2 million devices are PROFISafe devices which clearly shows the significance of this technology.

3. Europe dominated the Ethernet Profinet Market in 2020 with a share close to 36.5%, followed by North America and APAC. Moreover, it is estimated that APAC will have significant amount of market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to technological advancement and early adoption of this technology.

4. Electronics and Semiconductor is the fastest growing segment in Ethernet Profinet Market and estimated to grow at around CAGR 7.9% during forecast period 2021-2026 owning to the rapid adoption of digitalization, increasing demand for reliable and sustainable communication and remote monitoring system in this industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ethernet Profinet industry are -

1. Siemens AG

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. HMS Networks AB

4. ABB Corporation

5. Schneider Electric

