Surgical Instruments Market Size to Hit US$28.3 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% (2021-2026)

Increasing Incidence Of Road Accidents Across the Globe is Increasing the Growth of the Surgical Instruments Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Surgical Instruments Market size is forecast to reach $28.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Surgical instruments are tools or equipment used for purposes such as cutting, dissecting, gripping, holding, dilating or expanding, suctioning, retracting, or suturing. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood disorder, autoimmune diseases, and other disease coupled with growing geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing cases of accidents and injuries is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Surgical Instruments Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Surgical Instruments Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Surgical Instruments Market in 2020 owing to rising number of surgical centers. The Surgical Instruments Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing number of surgical procedures are likely to aid the market growth of the Surgical Instruments Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Surgical Instruments Market report.

4. Strict government regulations is poised to create the hurdles for the Surgical Instruments Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Surgical Instruments Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: Handheld Instruments held the largest share in the Surgical Instruments Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Forceps, retractors, dilators, graspers, scalpels, and other hand-held instruments are examples of handheld instruments.

Surgical Instruments Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Cardiology held the largest share in the Surgical Instruments Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cardiovascular surgery is used to treat diseases and conditions of the heart and blood arteries throughout the body.

Surgical Instruments Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Surgical Instruments Market with a major share of 37.2% in 2020. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, blood disorder, autoimmune diseases, and other disease in this region. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market in this area.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Surgical Instruments industry are -

1. Medtronic plc.

2. Progressive Medical, Inc.

3. Scanlan International

4. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

