Pallet Market Size, Price Trends, Analysis, Industry Overview, Latest Insights and Forecast 2022-2027

The Pallet market to reach US$ 75.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pallet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global pallet market size reached US$ 57.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 75.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

A pallet refers to a stable and horizontal platform that offers a base for storing, handling, assembling, and transporting goods from one place to another via a forklift or a front loader. It is manufactured using various materials, such as plastic, wood, metal, etc., depending on the applications. Compared to other containers, such as cardboard boxes and plastic wrappers, a pallet is relatively stronger and can stack heavier objects without breaking. Consequently, it is widely utilized in material handling across several sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), construction, chemical, pharmaceutical, etc.

Pallet Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of pallets in warehouses for storing heavy finished products and raw materials is primarily driving the global pallet market. Additionally, the expanding e-commerce industry is propelling the demand for reliable and efficient logistics services, which, in turn, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing product utilization in tertiary packaging of goods and materials, owing to its lightweight, durable, and pocket-friendly nature, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the introduction of multiple-trip pallets that assist in eradicating solid waste, reducing cost per trip, improving operational efficiency, etc., is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at integrating active tracking devices with the latest technologies, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), etc., to allow easy tracking, optimum protection, and timely delivery of the products, are expected to fuel the global pallet market over the forecasted period.

Pallet Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the pallet market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Brambles Ltd.

• Rehrig Pacific Company

• Schoeller Allibert

• LOSCAM

• CABKA Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the pallet market on the basis of breakup by type, application, structural design and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Wood

• Plastic

• Metal

• Corrugated Paper

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

• Machinery and Metal

• Construction

• Others

Breakup by Structural Design:

• Block

• Stringer

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

