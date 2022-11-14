PM SOGAVARE APPLAUDS YECSI DURING COURTESY VISIT

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare applauded the Young Entrepreneurs Council of Solomon Islands (YECSI) for its mission to promote the talents of young people in service to the country and its people.

The YECSI Board made a courtesy visit on the Prime Minister today (Sept 14) to update him on their organization, its goals and upcoming Award Event and Corporate Dinner.

Sogavare kindly accepted the Board’s invitation to be the guest of honor at the event later this week.

“Solomon Islands is held up not by Big Men, but by the small people who use their gifts and talents to the service of the people instead of hiding it away,” Sogavare said.

Prime Minister Sogavare further accepted a proposal to work in collaboration with YECSI through the Ministry of Commerce in supporting the Public Private Partnership and to fund the Award for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

YECSI, a Public Private Partnership is a membership-driven organization committed to developing and promoting young entrepreneurs as career pathways and advocating for a more conducive business environment for young people in Business.

The Solomon Islands National Youth Policy focuses on Economic Empowerment and where Solomon Islands has 70% of its Youth under the age of 35,collaborative efforts and Public and Private Partnership between YECSI and the Solomon Islands Government is a way forward to ensure entrepreneurs are represented and supported on their Journey.

-GCU Press