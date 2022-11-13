PRESS RELEASE: PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE AMBASSADOR OF ITALY TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA (MONDAY 14 NOVEMBER 2022)

SAMOA, November 13 - —————————————————————————–

H.E. Mr Francesco Calogero, the new Ambassador of Italy to Samoa presented his Letter of Credence to the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II, during a Credentials ceremony held at the Residence of the Head of State at Vailele at 10:00am this morning. Ambassador Calogero is accredited to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

Samoa and Italy established diplomatic relations on 25 May 1987. During the credentials ceremony, the remarks by the Head of State and the Ambassador reaffirms Samoa and Italy’s continued collaboration at the United Nations at the multilateral fora and regional organisations to maintain and promote through cooperation a desire to work collaboratively in the pursuit of issues that are of mutual interest for the benefit of both countries. Italy as a Post-Forum Dialogue Partner of the Pacific Islands Forum continues to support the Pacific region including Samoa in the areas of security, renewable energy, sustainable development and issues pertaining to climate change such as the challenges of adaptation, environmental degradation, sea level rise, loss and damage to name a few.

H.E. Mr. Francesco Calogero has 35 years of diplomatic experience in the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he held various positions including as the Secretary of Legation, Director-General for Emigration, Directorate-General for Italians Abroad and Migration Policies and Head of the Directorate General of the Americas. Later on in his career, he was appointed as Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Region and Inspectorate General. He served in numerous senior diplomatic postings including as the Ambassador of Italy to San José (2013), Minister Plenipotentiary (2011), First Counsellor for Migration and Social Affairs at the Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels (2005), Consul-General in Melbourne, Australia (2001), First Secretary in Copenhagen, Denmark (1995) then later in the same office as Councilor (1997). He was also Consul in Cape Town, South Africa (1991), First Secretary of Legation (1991) and First Secretary for Trade in Mogadishu, Somalia (1990). Mr. Francesco Calogero is a recipient of the Knighthood of the Order of Merit of the Republic and holds a Law Degree from the University of Naples.

End.