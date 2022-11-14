PRESS RELEASE: PRESENTATION OF CREDENTIALS OF THE HIGH COMMISSIONER OF CANADA TO THE INDEPENDENT STATE OF SAMOA

Submit Release
SAMOA, November 14 - (MONDAY 14th November 2022)

____________________________________________________________________

Her Excellency, Ms. Joanne Lemay presented her Letter of Credence to the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II at a presentation of credential ceremony held this afternoon at the residence of the Head of State, accrediting her as the High Commissioner of Canada to Samoa with residence in Wellington, New Zealand.

Since the establishment of Samoa and Canada’s diplomatic relations on 11 June 1971, both countries have continued to maintain friendly relations rooted in mutual respect and trust. As highlighted in the remarks delivered by the Head of State and the High Commissioner during the Credential ceremony, both countries continue to work alongside each other in the bilateral and multilateral stages to achieve their priorities, particularly in areas of climate change, sustainable and social development. Canada and Samoa continues to actively participate in the on-going UNFCCC COP meetings reaffirming the two countries’ commitment to collective cooperation in combating the devastating effects of climate change. Canada has also been a crucial partner in advocating for the empowerment of women, gender equality and the protection of human rights in the local communities in Samoa.

Her Excellency, Ms. Joanne Lemay holds a Bachelor of Law from the University of Montreal (Canada) and a Masters of Arts (International Relations) from Budapest University of Economic Sciences in 1994. H.E. Ms. Joanne Lemay is a career diplomat having held various positions at the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. She served as a Trade Commissioner in Central Europe Division and as Deputy Director of the Trade Commissioner Service Renewal Division. Ms. Lemay also served as Ambassador of Canada to Romania, the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Moldova. Most recently, Ms. Lemay was the Director and Senior Trade Commissioner at Quebec and Nunavut Regional Office of Global Affairs Canada in Montreal.

