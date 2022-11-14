Berlin Barracks / Retail Theft & False Information to a Police Officer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006597
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/13/22 at 6:49 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (961 US Rt 2, Middlesex, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Retail Theft & False Information to a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Joseph Mchugh
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pikesville, Maryland
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/2022 State Police responded to Middlesex for a report of a retail theft. After receiving initial statements for a store employee, Troopers located Mchugh walking in the area. While interviewing Mchugh about the theft he provided Troopers with false information. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/14/2022 at 12:30 PM to answer to these offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.