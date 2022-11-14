Berlin Barracks / Retail Theft & False Information to a Police Officer

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3006597

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/13/22 at 6:49 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (961 US Rt 2, Middlesex, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft & False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Joseph Mchugh

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pikesville, Maryland

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/2022 State Police responded to Middlesex for a report of a retail theft. After receiving initial statements for a store employee, Troopers located Mchugh walking in the area. While interviewing Mchugh about the theft he provided Troopers with false information. He was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/14/2022 at 12:30 PM to answer to these offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/22 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.