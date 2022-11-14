Emboldened by Support from a U.S. Congressman, Somaliland's President Cancels Election and Extends his Rule by Two Years
Somaliland's President Adbi’s dictatorial actions continue to increase since receiving support from Republican Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
Muse Abdi & his ministers do not have the legitimacy to continue running the country in accordance with the Constitution. Continuance of his administration is tantamount to rule by force and autocracy”WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. is deeply concerned about the escalating troubles in the separatist region of Somalia called Somaliland and believes that support from a member of the U.S. Congress has emboldened Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi’s repressive and undemocratic actions.
— Joint statement by the Waddani and UCID Parties
President Abdi’s term in office was set to expire this year, with presidential elections scheduled to occur yesterday, November 13, 2002. Nevertheless, as reported by Reuters on September 25 and October 1, 2022, the Isaac clan-dominated Somaliland government canceled the scheduled November 13, 2022, presidential elections and, by decree, extended President Abdi’s current term in office by two years. In response, the two opposition parties in Somaliland joined forces and today declared that they do not recognize President Abdi as the legitimate president of Somaliland and called for civil disobedience in response to President Abdi’s actions.
There is deep concern by pro-democracy activists in Somaliland that the political troubles in Somaliland may result in President Abdi using the Somaliland security forces to again crush political opposition to his attempt to remain in power without an election. There is cause to be worried. As reported by Reuters on August 12, 2022, President Adbi’s security forces opened fire on pro-democracy protestors, killing five people and injuring 100 people.
The Somaliland government has been accused of nepotism, corruption, human rights violations, and the arbitrary arrest and imprisonment of journalists. As reported by the U.K.'s Guardian newspaper, the government of Somaliland is among a group of governments discovered giving questionable gifts and donations to members of the U.K. Parliament. According to the United Nations, “Somaliland security personnel continue to attack media freedoms by harassing, intimidating, and arbitrarily arresting an increasing number of journalists.”
President Adbi’s dictatorial actions have continued to increase since he received support and assurances from a handful of Republican members of Congress. President Adbi is lobbying the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for funds, weapons, and recognition of Somaliland as an independent country separate from the Federal Republic of Somalia in exchange for giving the U.S. Department of Defense access to a seaport and airfield overlooking strategic maritime routes. Republican Congressman Scott Perry of Pennsylvania’s 10th district introduced H.R. 7170 - Republic of Somaliland Independence Act.
Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. has been briefing congressional representatives of the escalating events in Somaliland and will continue to advise Congress and the Biden Administration to proceed with caution regarding establishing relations with the Somaliland regime.
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/somaliland-says-planned-presidential-poll-not-viable-postpones-next-year-2022-09-24/
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/somaliland-lawmakers-vote-extend-presidents-term-by-two-years-2022-10-01/
https://menafn.com/1105175449/Somaliland-Opposition-Parties-Call-For-Civil-Disobedience-Anarchy-In-Communique
https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/least-five-people-killed-100-hurt-somaliland-protests-2022-08-12/
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/29/qatar-lavished-british-mps-with-250000-worth-of-freebies-ahead-of-world-cup
https://press.un.org/en/2022/gashc4360.doc.htm
https://www.wsj.com/articles/somaliland-offers-u-s-military-access-to-port-airfieldas-it-pushes-for-nationhood-11643705732
