Corrugated Boxes Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Forecast 2022-27

The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 193.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 225 Billion by 2027

UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 193.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 225 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.44% during 2022-2027.

What is Corrugated Boxes?

Corrugated boxes are a type of packaging material that is manufactured by assembling layers of corrugated cardboard sheets. In comparison to cardboard boxes, these boxes are lightweight, crush resistant, highly durable, and flexible, as the air trapped between the layers creates a cushion effect. Moreover, corrugated boxes can withstand pressure and offer convenience to users while handling. Several manufacturers in different verticals have shifted from plastics-based packaging materials to biodegradable materials like corrugated boxes over the past few decades.

Corrugated Boxes Market Trends:

Rapid digitization, inflating disposable incomes, and hectic lifestyles have provided a thrust to online shopping, which, in turn, has increased the demand for corrugated boxes in different shapes and sizes. Besides this, numerous food outlets, like cafes and restaurants, are also adopting corrugated boxes for delivery purposes on account of the growing environmental concerns. They are also integrating innovative printing methods like photorealistic image printing in order to create attractive packaging. Furthermore, key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the performance of corrugated boxes and increase their applications across various verticals.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global corrugated boxes market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on the material used and end use.

Breakup by Material Used:

Recycled Corrugates

Virgin Corrugates

Breakup by End Use:

Food Products and Beverages

Paper Products

Electrical and Electronic Goods

Personal Care and Household Goods

Chemicals

Glassware and Ceramics

Textile Goods

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

International Paper Company

Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. What was the size of the global corrugated boxes market in 2021?

Answer: The global corrugated boxes market was valued at US$ 193.8 Billion in 2021.

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global corrugated boxes market during 2022-2027?

Answer: We expect the global corrugated boxes market to exhibit a CAGR of 2.44% during 2022-2027.

3. What are the key factors driving the global corrugated boxes market?

Answer: The emerging trend of customized packaging, along with the introduction of product-specific corrugated

boxes that keep items safe from mechanical stress, is currently driving the global corrugated boxes

market.

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global corrugated boxes market?

Answer: The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increasing shift from conventional brick-and-

mortar channels towards e-commerce platforms for the purchase of goods, thereby catalyzing the

demand for corrugated boxes as a packaging solution.

