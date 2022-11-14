Sanitary Napkin Market Segmentation, Global Business Opportunity, Size, Share, Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

Global Sanitary Napkin Market Share

The rising consumer awareness regarding personal health and hygiene is primarily driving the global sanitary napkin market toward growth.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sanitary Napkin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global sanitary napkin market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

How big is the napkin industry?

The global sanitary napkin market reached a value of US$ 24.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.92% during 2022-2027.

Sanitary napkins, or sanitary pads, are thin disposable pads that are worn to collect and retain menstrual fluids without causing any leaking. They are usually fabricated from diverse absorbent materials, including cotton, cellulose, bleached rayon, and plastics. As compared to menstruation cups and tampons, they are worn externally under underwear instead of fitting inside the vagina. Apart from this, sanitary napkins prevent the appearance of blood stains, maintain hygiene, and provide optimal comfort. Consequently, they are used during menstruation and postpartum bleeding to absorb the flow of vaginal discharge. Currently, sanitary napkins are mainly available in different types, thicknesses, lengths, and sizes.

Sanitary Napkin Market Business Opportunity:

The rising consumer awareness regarding personal health and hygiene is primarily driving the global sanitary napkin market toward growth. In line with this, significant technological advancements, including the employment of upgraded product manufacturing solutions to fabricate sanitary napkins with reduced thickness and high absorbing capabilities, are favoring the market growth. Moreover, the implementation of several awareness campaigns and initiatives undertaken by various governments and non-profit organizations (NGOs) across the globe to educate women regarding menstruation and hygiene are supplementing the product demand. Additionally, the advent of reusable sanitary napkins and their availability across multiple distribution channels are impelling the market growth. Besides this, the escalating advertising and aggressive promotional activities, and the ongoing development of sanitary napkins in various fragrances by key players are propelling the market growth.

https://www.imarcgroup.com/sanitary-napkin-market/requestsample

Sanitary Napkin Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global sanitary napkin market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Global Sanitary Napkins Market :

• Procter & Gamble

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Hengan International Group Company Limited

• Edgewell Personal Care Company

• Kao Corporation

Market Segmentation of Sanitary Napkins Market:

The report has segmented the global sanitary napkin market on the basis of type, distribution channel and region.

Based on type:

• Menstrual Pad

• Pantyliner

Based on Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Specialty Stores

• Others

Geographical Analysis:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

