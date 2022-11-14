Việt Nam Wind Power set to take place next month

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam Wind Power 2022 (VWP) is to be held on December 1-2 in Hà Nội. It is expected to be a crucial event to gather key stakeholders in the wind industry to facilitate Việt Nam’s transition to a greener economy.

With the continued support from various embassies, government agencies, and the industry, VWP has grown and is well-received by various key stakeholders in the wind industry. In 2021, it saw the participation of more than 600 online and physical attendees despite the challenging pandemic restrictions. This year, the event will be fully physical, where international and local speakers as well as other delegations can meet and connect face to face in the capital.

Given Việt Nam’s commitment to net-zero by 2050 and a highly ambitious wind target in the latest draft of the Power Development Plan VIII, VWP2022 will provide a great opportunity for the wind industry to meet, collaborate, and identify opportunities and solutions to accelerate the deployment of wind energy in Việt Nam.

The conference will continue to explore key questions such as the role of wind power in global energy transition and in Việt Nam’s future energy mix, an alternative mechanism to deploy onshore wind and the route to market strategy for offshore wind. VNS