According to CMi Global PUR Adhesive in Electronics Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 6.08 Bn By 2030

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global PUR Adhesive in Electronics Market was estimated at USD 4.08 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 6.08 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.53% between 2022 and 2030.

PUR Adhesive in Electronics Market: Overview

PUR adhesive in electronics provides a strong bond or adhesion during electronic assembly. Therefore, these adhesives are ideal components for electrical interconnects and thermal and structural bonding applications. In addition, PUR adhesive in electronics offers the reliability of electronics components. Furthermore, electronic adhesives are mainly used in surface-mounting, assembling substrates on PCBs and semiconductors, potting & encapsulations, and manufacturing & assembly of electronic circuits and products.

PUR Adhesive in Electronics Market: Growth Drivers

The technological advancement, upgradation, and miniaturization in new product developments spurring electronics components and the OEM manufacturing industry have enhanced the performance of PUR adhesive in electronics during the forecast period. In response to this, the growing demand for touch screens, displays, medical electronics systems, automation of mobile devices, and medical devices are driving the PUR adhesive in electronics market in the upcoming years. In addition, advancement in electronic components is also likely to act as one of the critical factors for the electronic adhesive market.

According to data published by Invest India in 2020, electronic Component production rose by $4 bn in 4 years from 2014 to 2018. These factors are expected to create new avenues for the PUR adhesive in electronics. Therefore, these factors are likely to act as one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the electronic adhesive market.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the PUR Adhesive in Electronics market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.53% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the PUR Adhesive in Electronics market was valued at around USD 4.08 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.08 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) Electronic bond requires low temperature for curing, and it usually takes longer than the traditional soldering method. In addition, the availability of cost-effective alternative substitutes over electronic adhesives is expected to decrease electronic bond demand and production capacities.

D) The growth of the PUR adhesive in the electronics market is driven by growing demand for consumer wearable electronic devices, medical equipment, computers, PCB, laptop, LED, and many others that are expected to create the need for electronic adhesive. It is extensively used for potting, encapsulating, sealing, coating, and bonding.

E) The growing trend for miniaturization of electronic devices, which in turn leads to the requirement for high-performance adhesives. Furthermore, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, high costs associated with installment, and innovative equipment may act as challenging factors during the forecast period.



Regional Landscape

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the PUR adhesive electronics market. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, with a total market share of 40.78%. Countries such as the China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others have a good presence in the electrical & electronics industry, which will create the need for PUR adhesive in electronics for surface mounting and encapsulation of semiconductor and PCB components.

Furthermore, India has received FDI inflows of $ 88.94 bn in Computer Software and Hardware from April 2000 to June 2022. Government support for the electronics industry is expected to foster the market in the upcoming years. In addition, countries such as Japan and Taiwan are constantly engaged in expanding their electrical & automation manufacturing output, where different types of PUR adhesive in electronics are widely employed as a protecting material in various electrical & electronic products. For instance, according to a report published by Hennessy Funds, Japan accounts for around 30% market for supplying factory automation products in the world. These factors are escalating the demand for PUR Adhesive in Electronics in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Players

3M

Dymax Corporation

DOW Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

B. Fuller Company (Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC)

Evonik Industries AG

Sika AG

Bostik AG

ThreeBond

Shin Etsu Silicones

Konishi Co LTD.

TERAOKA SEISAKUSHO CO. LTD.

TOMOEGAWA

YAMATO Co. Ltd.

The PUR Adhesive in Electronics Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Thermal Conductive

Electrically Conductive

UV Curing

Others

By Application

Surface-mount devices

Potting & Encapsulation

Conformal Coatings

Others

Industrial

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

