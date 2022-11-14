Bio-plasticizers Market Analysis, Trends, Demand, Share, Growth And Forecast 2022-27

Bio-plasticizers Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Bio-plasticizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global bio-plasticizers market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2022-2027.

Bio-plasticizers comprise epoxidized plant oils, isosorbide esters and citrates, and cardanol. They are used to improve the flexibility, softness, texture, and functional properties of plasticized polymers. As they are non-toxic, eco-friendly, resistant to leaching, miscible and cost-effective, they are utilized in the manufacturing of wire jackets, cables, food packaging material, and medical equipment.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Bio-plasticizers Market Trends:

At present, there is a significant increase in the need for polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products around the world. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Bio-plasticizers are employed in the production of PVC products as they enhance the stability, safety, and effectiveness of electrical components. Moreover, on account of their ability to reduce the water requirement of concrete and enhance the stability of building materials, they are widely adopted in the construction industry. Furthermore, leading players are using renewable plant-based feedstock for developing fast-acting bio-plasticizers. This is anticipated to fuel the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bio-plasticizers market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product and application.

Breakup by Product:

Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO)

Castor Oil-Based Plasticizers

Citrates

Succinic Acid

Others

Breakup by Application:

Packaging Materials

Consumer Goods

Automotive and Transport

Building and Construction

Textiles

Agriculture and Horticulture

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess AG

Matrica S.p.A.

OQ Chemicals GmbH

Roquette Freres

Solvay S.A.

