Rutland Barracks DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B4006335

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 11/13/2022 approximately 0156 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 4, Mendon (VT)

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

 

ACCUSED: Erik Olsen

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Dorset, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 11/13/2022, at approximately 0156 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks initiated a traffic stop based upon an observed violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Erik Olsen, 38 of East Dorset, Vermont. During the interaction Olsen  displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Olsen was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Olsen was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 28, 2022

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court

 

 

Sergeant Robert A. Rider

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

B Troop Rutland

124 State Place

Rutland, Vermont 05701

(802)773-9101

robert.rider@vermont.gov

 

