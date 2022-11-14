Rutland Barracks DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4006335
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Robert Rider
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#:(802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 11/13/2022 approximately 0156 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 4, Mendon (VT)
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Erik Olsen
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Dorset, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/13/2022, at approximately 0156 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks initiated a traffic stop based upon an observed violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Erik Olsen, 38 of East Dorset, Vermont. During the interaction Olsen displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Olsen was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Olsen was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 28, 2022
COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Sergeant Robert A. Rider
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
B Troop Rutland
124 State Place
Rutland, Vermont 05701
(802)773-9101