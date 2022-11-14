With CAGR of 20.23%, Adventure Tourism Market size reached US$ 852.4 Billion in 2021 |Intrepid Group Limited, TUI AG.

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Adventure Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” finds that the global adventure tourism market size reached US$ 852.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the Adventure Tourism Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.23% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Adventure tourism represents a type of niche tourism that involves traveling to exotic and remote places which require physical exertion and special skills. It can be broadly segmented into hard adventure and soft adventure types. These adventure tourism categories enable tourists to engage in trekking, rafting, paragliding, rock climbing, scuba diving, etc.

They even encourage tourists to connect with the essential values of the local people and provide effective economic incentives to enhance bio-cultural diversity and generate financial benefits for private and local industries. Consequently, adventure tourism options are extensively preferred by consumers of various age groups across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Adventure Tourism Market Trends:

The shifting preferences toward authentic and personalized traveling experiences are primarily driving the adventure tourism market. In addition to this, the growing urbanization and the rising availability of affordable air travel tickets are also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the development of fast and mobile-friendly websites by the leading travel companies that are easy to navigate on smartphones and allow peer reviews, clear price comparisons, and 360-degree video tours, which help tourists plan vacations online and make informed decisions, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the increasing partnership between travel companies and marketing organizations to attract high-value customers via innovative online marketing is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies across countries aimed at promoting adventure tourism to create employment opportunities and ensure adequate community development is expected to propel the adventure tourism market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global adventure tourism market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, activity, age group and sales channel.

Based On Type:

Hard Adventure

Soft Adventure

Based On Activity:

Land-based Activity

Water-based Activity

Air-based Activity

Based On Age Group:

Below 30 Years

30–41 Years

42–49 Years

50 Years and Above

Based On Sales Channel:

Travel Agent

Direct

Based On Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

