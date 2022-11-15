The British School Manila comes back to colour with The Big Draw Festival 2022

BSM Students, Staff and Families participated in different art installations around school. Challenge accepted: blank canvases were filled with lines to create a tape mural. Teachers and students work on colouring different murals at school.

From daily art challenges and different activities around the campus, the students and staff at BSM brought more colour to the school.

The Big Draw festival, is a global festival to celebrate creativity and engagement with the arts. Being back on campus, the festival was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the arts at BSM.” — Emma Justice, Head of Visual and Performing Arts