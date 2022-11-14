Replay Available Now: International Online Forum "GLOBAL CRISIS. OUR SURVIVAL IS IN UNITY" Watched By Millions Of People

Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity | International Online Forum November 12, 2022 Participants of the conference emphasized that people must know the truth that in the coming decades all of humanity may be swept away by cataclysms unless the entire humanity undertakes joint efforts to overcome this enemy. There is no need to fight with each other; humanity has only one enemy right now — the climate. Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity | International Online Forum Aired on November 12, 2022 At the conference, there was an appeal to climate scientists who defend the anthropogenic factor, to step over their pridefulness and talk about the real causes of climate change.

The first and only event with simultaneous interpretation into 150 languages aired. It is organized thanks to the unification of volunteers from 180 countries.

Our main tasks today are to avoid a climate catastrophe, to understand the real scale and causes of the world crises, and finally to consider practical solutions and ways out of the situation.” — Creative Society

What can make people of different nationalities, religions, professions, and social statuses from all over the world unite voluntarily on a single platform?What can make representatives of 180 countries work as volunteers every day to prepare a complex event?A replay of the forum that was watched by millions of people worldwide is available now: Global Crisis. Our Survival Is In Unity. on the Creative Society website.Global crisis: wars, epidemics, threats of starvation, and mass extinction. Does such a reason look important enough? And this is just the tip of the deadly "iceberg" that is looming.The last war of humanity is a war against climate that is killing both the poor and the rich everywhere in the world. It is already underway, taking the lives of millions of people, and destroying everything in its path...For the participants of the open international online Forum Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity these reasons were enough to put contradictions aside and unite for the sake of informing the entire population of the Earth! Without sponsors, without advertising, without a hidden agenda.We are being artificially divided and forced to fight each other. The life of a fragmented humanity is under imminent threat of destruction.The Forum participants are aware of this, the Forum experts will confirm it with scientific facts, and eyewitnesses will share their own experiences. They voiced all the facts during the live broadcast, which took place on November 12, 2022, with simultaneous interpreting into 150 languages!---> Unknown factors of climate disasters---> The true causes of the record increase in the number of natural disasters---> Analytical forecast of global events in the near future---> Fighting CO2: myth or reality? How do they profit off of CO2 and why is electricity becoming more expensive?---> Practical solutions to the climate crisisSocial Challenges---> Escalation of violence in society---> Why are the problems of refugees, modern slavery, human trafficking, organ trafficking, and drug trafficking not being addressed?---> Ways to solve the global health crisis. Providing everyone with free, high-quality healthcare---> The reasons for the degradation of the education system. What will fix the situation?---> How is public consciousness being manipulated? Mechanisms of protectionEconomic Perspectives---> The world economic crisis. How will it affect you personally?---> Artificial energy crisis---> When will there be world hunger?---> Limitation of wealth: why is it necessary?---> How to build an economy that benefits everyone?Geopolitical Crisis---> Expansion of military aggression---> Why is the idea of reducing the planet's population being promoted?---> A practical solution to all crises: the transition from a consumer format to the creative society---> How can the unification of humankind help solve global problems?After all, our main tasks today are to avoid a climate catastrophe, to understand the real scale and causes of the world crises, and finally to consider practical solutions and ways out of the situation.

