Submit Release
News Search

There were 251 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,473 in the last 365 days.

2022 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo hosted by the CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and jointly hosted by China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company, opened online on the " CCPIT cloud exhibition platform ".

This exhibition takes Chinese enterprises as the main body, takes the needs of Buyers in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries region as the core, and uses the digital exhibition platform to provide enterprises with online negotiation opportunities and accurate matching services. It is expected that more than 15,000 buyers will visit and connect online. Exhibits cover textile and clothing and intelligent manufacturing, new energy and equipment, automobiles and spare parts, electromechanical equipment, building materials, high-tech, service trade, e-commerce and other fields. The exhibition also set up 13 exhibition areas, among which the "Chinese Brand" exhibition area highlights Chinese brand enterprises, products and services, and establishes a good image of Chinese Brands; In the "Service Trade" exhibition area, service trade enterprises are preferred, and efforts are made to promote "Chinese services" to go global and deeply integrate into the global industrial chain, value chain and logistics chain.

At present, the digital mode combining online and offline is becoming the new normal of the exhibition industry. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) actively plans to continue to help Chinese enterprises "maintain orders" and "stabilize foreign trade" by relying on the accumulated experience in organizing digital exhibitions, and make full use of the platform advantages of the "CCPIT cloud Exhibition" to display China's development achievements, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries region, while introducing the business environment in relevant counties, interpreting the relevant free trade agreements and the global economic and trade friction index and other important information. During the exhibition, six industry matchmaking meetings will be held, with the theme of textile clothing and Xinjiang cotton products, intelligent manufacturing, new energy and equipment, auto and motorcycle parts, building materials, electromechanical equipment, to help Chinese enterprises further communicate online with politicians and businessmen in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ten ASEAN countries region. The exhibition period of this expo is 10 days and will end on November 23, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-regional-comprehensive-economic-partnership-member-states-international-trade-digital-expo-301672559.html

SOURCE ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company

You just read:

2022 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Member States International Trade Digital Expo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.