Missouri Insurance Department participating in resource centers to assist residents with insurance needs after flooding

Jefferson City, Mo. – Consumer specialists from the Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance will be at these Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) to assist residents impacted by recent flooding. The specialists will be at these locations:

Tuesday (August 2)

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Element Church, 100 Mall Parkway, Wentzville, MO.

Wednesday (August 3)

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

John F. Kennedy Community Center, Florissant, MO.

Thursday (August 4)

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Centennial Common, University City, MO.

Friday (August 5)

3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friendly Temple, St. Louis, MO.

Saturday (August 6)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friendly Temple, St. Louis, MO.



Consumer specialists will be able to provide consumers with assistance in understanding their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim as well as company contact information.

If you have questions regarding what your policy covers, we are here to assist," said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the department. "We have trained technical experts standing by who can help review policies and assist with claims if needed."

Generally, homeowners insurance does not offer protection against flood losses. Homeowners should check their policies for exclusions, such as "water damage."

Policyholders who have questions or concerns about their insurance coverage should contact the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.

Flood insurance is available through the federal government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). It may be purchased through licensed property and casualty insurance agents or through many private insurance companies. Typically, there's a 30-day waiting period from the date of purchase before a policy goes into effect. There are eligibility restrictions to qualify for National Flood Insurance. Consumers should contact the NFIP with eligibility questions at 800-427-4661.

For information about Missouri flooding recovery and resources check Mo.gov/flood.