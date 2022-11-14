BioNTech Expands Global Footprint by Acquiring GMP Manufacturing Site to Establish First mRNA Facility in Singapore

First mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore will create regional manufacturing capacities in support of BioNTech’s growing pipeline of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics across Asia Pacific region for both clinical and commercial scale

State-of-the art facility is expected to be fully operational in late 2023, and to create more than 100 jobs

Acquisition marks the next step in BioNTech’s plans to establish a regional hub in the Asia Pacific Region

/EIN News/ -- MAINZ, GERMANY, and SINGAPORE, November 14, 2022 — BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) today announced its Singapore affiliate BioNTech Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. had entered into an agreement with Novartis Singapore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Pte. Ltd. to acquire one of its GMP-certified manufacturing facilities. The acquisition is part of BioNTech’s expansion strategy to strengthen its global footprint in Asia. Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (“EDB”), the facility will serve as BioNTech’s Regional Headquarters and become its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Singapore.

“We are excited to be moving a step closer to expanding our global manufacturing network to Singapore, supporting production of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics for the Asia Pacific region. The acquisition gives us the opportunity to accelerate the establishment of a state-of-the-art mRNA manufacturing facility and thus to create capacity more quickly for potential clinical studies and commercial supply of our mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for the region,” said Dr Sierk Poetting, Chief Operating Officer of BioNTech. “In the coming months, we will work closely with all parties on the smooth transition of the site as we continue to prepare for the launch.”

“We are delighted that BioNTech has chosen Singapore as the location for its new Regional Headquarters and first mRNA manufacturing facility in the Asia Pacific region. The company’s investment demonstrates confidence in the strong talent base and deep manufacturing capabilities of our biopharmaceutical ecosystem. BioNTech’s presence will enhance Singapore’s mRNA capabilities and enable us to strengthen future pandemic preparedness across the region,” said Ms. Goh Wan Yee, Senior Vice President and Head, Healthcare, EDB.

BioNTech’s Singapore mRNA manufacturing facility will create regional manufacturing capacities in support of BioNTech’s growing pipeline of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics across Asia Pacific region for both commercial and clinical scale, with the potential to expand the production to other drug classes, such as cell therapies. The facility will be initially equipped to manufacture a range of mRNA-based product candidates as well as authorized vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases. This may include the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine, as well as oncology product candidates if successfully developed and approved or authorized by regulatory authorities.

The site will be a fully integrated mRNA manufacturing facility bringing mRNA production capabilities across drug substance and drug product, with an expected annual production capacity of up to several hundred million doses of mRNA-based vaccines after a full built-out. It is expected to create more than 100 jobs in Singapore by 2024 across multiple functions, including operations, engineering, quality, finance, human resources, as well as supply chain management, with recruiting starting immediately for first positions. The plant will be part of BioNTech’s affiliate BioNTech Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and be fully integrated into the Company’s global manufacturing network.

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bispecific immune checkpoint modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.com .

BioNTech Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of BioNTech within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, statements concerning: BioNTech’s plans for expansion of its manufacturing capacity and capabilities, facilities, and geographical presence; BioNTech’s expected product sales and revenues; the consummation and anticipated costs, benefits and synergies of BioNTech’s expansion in Singapore; and BioNTech’s ability to effectively scale its production capabilities and manufacture its products, including BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, and BioNTech’s product candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on BioNTech’s current expectations and beliefs of future events. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond BioNTech’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTech’s Quarterly Report as Form 6-K for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

