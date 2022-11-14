The Rochester Broadbeach set to meet demand for premium lifestyle apartments on Gold Coast
Development plans for a prominent site in one of Gold Coast’s most popular beachside locations has been revealed as $250 million The Rochester Broadbeach.
We are excited to be bringing this signature collection of 170 luxury apartments to the market soon and delivering a landmark residential building for Broadbeach...”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a development approval from Gold Coast City Council to transform the 1813sqm prime corner block on the corner of Surf Parade and Britannia Avenue in Broadbeach, works are now underway to deliver luxury residential apartment building The Rochester Broadbeach.
— The Rochester Project Director Graham Goldman of Eastview Australia
Demolition of the site’s existing building, a two-storey walk-up of five units, is now underway to clear the site for the 39-level residential apartment building, set to deliver the market a collection of 170 luxurious two-bedroom, three-bedroom and three-bedroom plus multi-purpose room apartments in the heart of Broadbeach just two blocks from the beach and within close walking distance to a wide variety of dining, shopping, entertainment and essential services.
Designed by award-winning architectural firm BDA Architecture, the contemporary, sculptural design of The Rochester Broadbeach blends sophisticated inner-city living with Australia’s natural coastal beauty to compliment the lifestyle-rich destination Broadbeach.
Leading project management company Eastview Australia is responsible for delivering The Rochester Broadbeach, designed specifically for the owner-occupier.
The Rochester Project Director Graham Goldman, Managing Director of Eastview Australia said they had assembled an exceptional team of designers and project management specialists to deliver The Rochester Broadbeach to meet expectations for high-end apartments in a prime location with exceptional design.
“We collaborated with award-winning architects at BDA Architecture to design a landmark building for the prominent Broadbeach site and steered the floorplan concepts towards larger private residences for the owner-occupier,” Mr Goldman said.
“A great deal of consideration has gone into the building design to target the needs, wants and desires of luxury apartment buyers, particular those looking at Broadbeach. The Rochester Broadbeach is a sophisticated coastal address in a prime location with high walkability.
“We are very pleased the DA is through and we are starting to see progress on site, with the demolition of the site’s existing building now underway.
“All modern lifestyle elements have been incorporated into the design of The Rochester Broadbeach, including items such as electric vehicle charging stations.”
“We are excited to be bringing this signature collection of 170 luxury apartments to the market soon and delivering a landmark residential building for Broadbeach that will exceed the expectations of its residents now and well into the future.”
Leading project sales and marketing agency MOTIV has been appointed to manage the apartment sales for The Rochester Broadbeach and is expecting a high level of interest pre-launch, as demand for premium properties in Broadbeach continues.
MOTIV founder and CEO Carly Cottam, said The Rochester was perfectly positioned to meet demand for residential apartments in Broadbeach, one of the most sought-after places to live in Australia.
“Broadbeach is a premier lifestyle destination, and rates as one of the top property searches for the Gold Coast,” Ms Cottam said.
“Considering the Gold Coast is one of the most popular places in Australia for lifestyle right now, we don’t expect demand for property in Broadbeach to slow down, particularly for larger, more luxurious apartments like The Rochester taking lifestyle amenity to the next level.
“The Rochester is located around 300 metres from the beach and has vibrant shopping, dining and entertainment on its doorstep, plus it’s close to the G:Link tram station for easy transport to some of Gold Coast’s other popular precincts.
“This will be an incredible opportunity for apartment purchasers, especially considering apartment supply is tightening across the Gold Coast. The Rochester is certainly going to meet the needs and wants of buyers looking for a spacious home-sized apartment with that wow factor.”
The Rochester is a signature collection of 170 luxury two, three and three-plus-multipurpose room apartments, within Broadbeach’s vibrant dining and shopping precincts, and close to the G:link tram stops for easy access to popular Gold Coast lifestyle destinations, Surfers Paradise and Main Beach.
The Rochester Broadbeach is being developed by Australian company Polycell Property Group, which has put together a team of leading property industry specialists to deliver the luxury private residential apartments that meets demand from the owner-occupier market for luxurious lifestyle apartments in Broadbeach.
Polycell Group is a global company with offices spanning across America and Australasia, specialising in investment, property development, asset management, packaging and logistics. With over 30 years of successful international business management, Polycell Group’s strength of local expertise is backed by a vast global market presence and knowledge.
The Rochester Broadbeach is perfectly positioned at 143 Surf Parade on the corner of Britannia Avenue in Broadbeach within a short walking distance of one of the Gold Coast’s best beaches, premier shopping destination Pacific Fair, the Star Casino and Gold Coast Convention Centre.
For more information on apartments at The Rochester Broadbeach, visit www.therochestergc.com.au or contact MOTIV on 1300 694 218.
