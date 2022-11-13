Commissioning of enterprise for the production of poultry and livestock feed of LLC "Anko-Invest" in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - On November 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited Bobojon Ghafurov district where he first put in commission the factory for the production of mixed feed for birds and livestock - "Anko-Invest" LLC.

The enterprise was built in the town of Ghafurov, Bobojon Ghafurov district by the native businessman Ilhom Rabiev, dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and within the framework of the Years of Industrial Development - 2022-2026.

The total area of the enterprise is 3 thousand square meters and consists of production lines, storage warehouse of raw materials, warehouse of finished products and other auxiliary rooms.

The building of the enterprise consists of 7 floors and was built by local specialists using metal construction.

Construction work on the newly built facility began in December 2021 during which more than 100 local residents were provided with jobs.

The enterprise produces mixed feed for large and small animals, birds, such as chickens, quails and fish.

The capacity of the enterprise is 175 thousand tons of products per year. Mixed feed depending on the condition and type of livestock and poultry is produced in 12 packages under the label "Farovon TEZZ Korm".

The company's products are sold in the domestic market. The production line technology is imported from Switzerland, which is the latest and operates automatically. The Swiss company "Bühler" has done the installation of the equipment on the basis of the agreement and it is fully managed by local specialists.

Such an innovative energy-saving technology was introduced in the Republic of Tajikistan for the first time.

The products produced at the enterprise fully meet international standards, have a certificate of conformity and are import substitutes in the country. Raw materials are partially supplied to the enterprise from within the country, and also imported from the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and European countries.

A warehouse with a capacity of 10,000 tons was established for the storage of raw materials, which is equipped with modern equipment. The warehouse equipment is produced by the Turkish company "Musilo" and it has the possibility to store raw materials in high quality. The finished product is stored in a separate five-story building.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, considered the establishment of such a modern enterprise as a solid step on the way to achieving the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country.

Here, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon visited the exhibition of the products of "Khubjam-Invest" company and got acquainted with the future plans of the officials.

The exhibition presented a variety of flour and products made from it, cotton and sunflower oil, all types of mixed feed for livestock and birds, bird eggs, as well as metal products and sandwich panels produced at the company's factories.

The company has the capacity to supply the domestic market with 400 tons of flour per year, as well as to export abroad.