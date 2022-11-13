Opening of construction glass processing enterprise "Shishasokhtmon" LLC in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - On November 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip to the Sughd Province, opened the construction glass processing enterprise - "Shishasokhtmon" LLC in the Bobojon Ghafurov district.

The enterprise was built by the domestic businessman Shuhrat Nurmatov in order to contribute to preparations for the national holiday - 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan,- on an area of more than 3 thousand square meters. The metal structure of the domestic company "Khubjam-Invest" was used in the construction of the enterprise, and it was built by local specialists.

The field of activity of the enterprise is focused on glass processing, i.e. cutting, weathering, grinding, strengthening, drilling and mirror production.

Production capacity is processing 40 thousand square meters of glass per year.

The company has installed 9 modern devices for glass processing. Semi-finished products are imported from abroad and processed in 6 stages, which are needed for glazing high-rise residential buildings, administrative facilities, doors and windows, and bathrooms. The glass processed at the factory is resistant to heat, cold and impact, and its safety is ensured for people.

The mirror is produced in different sizes and types on a separate line. Such modern equipment was introduced to the republic for the first time.

In the production line, the ground glass is processed in 7 stages, and from it, a mirror for household use is produced by a new method. It is worth noting that earlier this type of necessary product was rarely produced in the country and was mainly imported from abroad. With the activation of the glass processing plant - "Shishasokhtmon" LLC, the population's demand for it is provided to some extent at the expense of domestic production. The company's products are import substitutes and are in high demand in the domestic market.

In connection with the launch of this enterprise, more than 30 local residents were provided with permanent jobs and good salaries.

In a separate corner, a variety of finished products of this enterprise was exhibited, which was visited by the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon.

Glass products meet international standards and are prepared based on customer orders, and are sold in the domestic market in different sizes.

The establishment of this enterprise in the country will increase the volume of production, and this factor will lay the foundation for the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - rapid industrialization of the country.