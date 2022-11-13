Submit Release
Commissioning of new cold storage facility in "Vahdat" National Park of Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - On November 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip, visited the State Institution "National Park of Unity" in Bobojon Ghafurov district of Sughd Province, and commissioned a new and modern cold storage with a capacity of 1000 tons of agricultural products.

In the new cold store, the workers of the "Vahdat" National Park stocked carrots, potatoes, red beets, pomegranates, grapes, dates, plums and apples in order to supply the domestic market with fresh agricultural products in the winter and spring seasons.

Necessary devices and equipment are installed in the cold store, which maintain the temperature inside the facility in accordance with the norm and ensure the good quality of the product.

The President of the country Emomali Rahmon highly appreciated the efforts of gardeners to build a cold storage, prevent product loss and supply the market with fruits and vegetables in all seasons of the year, and tasked the officials to increase the amount of agricultural products by using the available opportunities and capacities.

It was reported that the construction works on this facility started in August of this year, and more than 2 million somoni were spent on its construction and equipment.

The cold store was built under the instructions of the Head of State Emomali Rahmon, and this initiative enables the supplying of the markets of cities and districts of the region with fresh agricultural products in all seasons of the year. At the same time, the products produced by the farmers are stored in cold storage, and in case of increased demand, they are exported to other countries.

In the future, the capacity of cold stores of the "Vahdat" National Park will be increased to 4,000 tons, and the construction of modern fruit processing and canning factories is planned.

The State Institution "National Park of Unity" was established in Bobojon Ghafurov district in 2008 based on the instructions of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, and the total area of its parks is 631 hectares.

