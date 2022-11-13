Commissioning of reservoir with a capacity of 1,000 cubic meters for 5000 residents of Buston

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, first visited the city of Buston and put into operation a reservoir of the drinking water network with a capacity of 1000 cubic meters to supply more than 5 thousand people of the city of Buston.

As the Head of State was informed, the construction of drinking water facilities is considered the next stage of the implementation of the tripartite Agreement of the State Unitary Enterprise "Housing and Communal Service of the Republic of Tajikistan", the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the "Project for the restoration of water supply networks in the cities of northern Tajikistan", which has been implemented up to date with the support of the Government of Tajikistan in the amount of 18 million 964 thousand USD.

From the total amount of the project, 2 million 885 thousand dollars is directed to the restoration of water supply networks of the city of Buston.

The drinking water facility will improve the supply of quality water to the population of "Navruz" neighborhood in 20 high-rise residential houses, 500 new plots of land, social institutions and services in this area of the city of Buston.

According to the project, the facility consists of 2 water pools with a capacity of 500 cubic meters each, a 9-kilometer drinking water line with the installation of polyethylene pipes with a diameter of 20 to 200 millimeters, 3 water pumps, and a 3-kilometer free power line.

Drinking water will be delivered to the new water supply facility from the main reservoir of the city of Buston through a drinking water line of pipes with a diameter of 600 millimeters for a distance of 2 kilometers.

It was reported that the construction, assembly and equipping of drinking water lines and facilities were carried out by the workers and specialists of the Limited Liability Company "Sitoish" based on the order of the State Unitary Enterprise "Housing and Communal Service of the Republic of Tajikistan".

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, praised the quality of the works completed in the water supply networks of Buston, Sughd Province.

Implementation of the project "Restoration of the water supply system of the cities of northern Tajikistan" started in March 2014 and includes 6 cities and districts of the Sughd Province. Until now, on the basis of this project, in the cities of Buston, Guliston, Istiqlol, Isfara, Konibodom and Bobojon Ghafurov district, the main volume of work has been carried out and contributed to the improvement of the supply of clean drinking water.