Commissioning of poultry breeding factory in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - On November 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, put into operation a poultry factory in Bobojon Ghafurov district, which was built by businessman Shuhrat Nurmatov, and visited the exhibition of poultry products.

The enterprise was built on an area of 2,200 square meters and consists of five nurseries with a total capacity of 40,000 birds. Currently, 18,000 10- to 12-day-old chicks are kept in nurseries. Poultry chicks are brought from incubation enterprises of Sughd Province in one day, are raised for 45 days, and then sent to the slaughterhouse. The company's products are offered to buyers under the "Avjpar" brand in the domestic market. The production capacity of the poultry factory is equal to 600 tons of meat per year.

10 local residents are assigned to take care of the bird and they have fully learned the proper ways of raising the bird.

The enterprise was built using the privilege provided by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the direction of importing equipment and establishing a poultry breeding enterprise in order to increase the volume of production, supply the domestic market with domestic products and create new jobs.

The installed equipment, which is modern, allows the bird to be reared in accordance with the requirements and without loss.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, thanked the domestic businessman for building such modern enterprises, which will become a factor of the country's progress and improving the living standards of the population, and gave useful instructions and advice to increase the volume of production of domestic products and ensure its competitiveness in the market.