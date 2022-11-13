Opening of service center and meeting with orphans of Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - On November 13, in continuation of his working trip in Bobojan Ghafurov district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, opened the building of the "Shoh" service center in Haydar Usmonov village and met with 100 orphans.

The service center building is beautiful and modern, and in its basement there is a cold store for storing 1000 tons of agricultural products.

The modern cold store is equipped with the necessary devices and equipment, it has four large warehouses designed for storing fruits, vegetables and melons.

The service facilities in the process of construction were built by a domestic entrepreneur to mark the 31st anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan's Independence. 15 new jobs were created for local residents.

The ceremony hall is spacious without columns and has 150 seats. The ceiling of this hall is plastered with high art of national architecture, which is beautiful and attractive. Also in the service center there are separate rooms for preparing national and European dishes and snacks.

In the future, the residents of this village will have the opportunity to hold various celebrations and ceremonies using the available services of the center. Another beauty has been added to this corner of Bobojon Ghafurov district by the construction of another well-designed service building.

Here, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, met with the orphans, who were left without the care of their parents by the decree of fate, and decorated a festive table and presented them with valuable gifts.

The orphans happily received school uniforms, shoes, sweets and financial aid from the tolerant and humane head of the country.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, had a candid conversation with orphaned teenagers and young people, 46 of whom are from Bobojon Ghafurov district and 54 others from Guliston, Sughd Province, and encouraged them to get a good and excellent education, vocational training, mastering foreign languages, including Russian and English, as well as usage of modern technology.