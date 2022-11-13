Commissioning of modern "Euro 6" greenhouse of "MMK Agro" LLC and visiting the exhibition of greenhouse products in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - In continuation of his working visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the modern greenhouse of the Limited Liability Company "MMK Agro" in Bobojon Ghafurov district.

The modern innovative greenhouse was built according to the "Euro 6" standard, which is considered the most modern generation of greenhouses, and high-quality agricultural products are grown there.

The greenhouse was built on the area of 5 hectares of land, and currently various types of tomatoes are growing well there. Agricultural products are grown in the greenhouse using hydroponic and organic methods, and 13 types of nutrients are supplied to the plants through drip irrigation to get a good harvest. In the hydroponic section, which is 2.3 hectares of the greenhouse, seed care is carried out automatically, using new generation technology, and the internal temperature is stabilized through the steam system in all seasons of the year.

The organic part, i.e. conventionally grown seeds, makes up one half of this greenhouse. Here, too, all operations of growing and caring for plants are carried out automatically, and the air temperature is maintained by the radiator method, i.e., artificial heat. In order to perform this operation, a heating device is installed in the organic part of the greenhouse.

Currently, in the greenhouse of "MMK Agro" mainly Swiss, Turkish and French varieties of tomatoes are grown, and these types are suitable for obtaining a good harvest.

It was reported that 150 to 180 tons of tomatoes can be harvested from each hectare of greenhouse land, and now the demand for such fresh products is very high in domestic and foreign markets. In this part of the greenhouse, mainly products intended for export are grown and sold in the markets of different countries.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, also visited the exhibition of greenhouse products and gave instructions and advice to farmers to expand their activities.