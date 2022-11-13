Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,519 in the last 365 days.

Commissioning of modern "Euro 6" greenhouse of "MMK Agro" LLC and visiting the exhibition of greenhouse products in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 13 - In continuation of his working visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, visited the modern greenhouse of the Limited Liability Company "MMK Agro" in Bobojon Ghafurov district.

The modern innovative greenhouse was built according to the "Euro 6" standard, which is considered the most modern generation of greenhouses, and high-quality agricultural products are grown there.

The greenhouse was built on the area of 5 hectares of land, and currently various types of tomatoes are growing well there. Agricultural products are grown in the greenhouse using hydroponic and organic methods, and 13 types of nutrients are supplied to the plants through drip irrigation to get a good harvest. In the hydroponic section, which is 2.3 hectares of the greenhouse, seed care is carried out automatically, using new generation technology, and the internal temperature is stabilized through the steam system in all seasons of the year.

The organic part, i.e. conventionally grown seeds, makes up one half of this greenhouse. Here, too, all operations of growing and caring for plants are carried out automatically, and the air temperature is maintained by the radiator method, i.e., artificial heat. In order to perform this operation, a heating device is installed in the organic part of the greenhouse.

Currently, in the greenhouse of "MMK Agro" mainly Swiss, Turkish and French varieties of tomatoes are grown, and these types are suitable for obtaining a good harvest.

It was reported that 150 to 180 tons of tomatoes can be harvested from each hectare of greenhouse land, and now the demand for such fresh products is very high in domestic and foreign markets. In this part of the greenhouse, mainly products intended for export are grown and sold in the markets of different countries.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, also visited the exhibition of greenhouse products and gave instructions and advice to farmers to expand their activities.

You just read:

Commissioning of modern "Euro 6" greenhouse of "MMK Agro" LLC and visiting the exhibition of greenhouse products in Bobojon Ghafurov district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.