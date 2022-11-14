Sweet Dees Creations Offering Fun, Flirty and Affordable from New Fashion Designer for the Holiday Season
Wine and Fashion Meet at Markets this Season at Priest Creek Winery and Vibrant Vine Winery- What else could a girl wantKELOWNA, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A local fashion designer is launching a new women’s line at Kelowna markets and online this Holiday Season that will make heads turn with her whimsical and colourful choices that embrace the inner goddess in all of us. With dresses and earrings that would make anyone feel beautiful, new designer Katharina Van Zant releases Sweet Dees Creations, a fun, flirtatious new line that is affordable for everyone’s budget, with designer dresses as low as $40.00.
A unique idea to make a dress even more affordable, Sweet Dees offers reversible 2-in one dresses; get two for the price of one. Also included in her line are baby dresses and Mommy and Me dresses.
Describing her fashion and inspiration, Katharina says, “I love to create. I am always working on something, so when my friend gave me her old sewing machine to mess around with, that is when I really got into sewing. My designs are bold and fun and one of a kind. There is no mass production here; I am making each dress personally. I have created two- in -one reversible dresses, perfect for space saving and travel. Also most of my designs have pockets; as my favorite thing about a dress is having good old pockets.”
Launch locations – where to find Sweet Dees Creations
East Kelowna Market and Vibrant Vine Winery
@Eastkelownamarket https://www.instagram.com/eastkelownamarket/
@thevibrantvine https://www.instagram.com/thevibrantvine/
Sip into the Season- East Kelowna Market has teamed up with Vibrant Vine Winery for a Christmas Special Market Dec 4th 11-4pm.
3240 Pooley Road, Kelowna, British Columbia V1W 4G7
Priest Creek Winery
Winery's Holiday Mini Markets December 17th 1-4pm
Priest Creek is thrilled to host its first-ever Holiday Mini Market!! The wine shop will be full of spirit with live music, a number of local vendors, and The Spot Food Truck available on site! We will also have our annual cookie wine pairing offering, with the addition of mulled wine by the glass!
@priestcreek https://www.instagram.com/priestcreek/
2555 Saucier Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4B7
East Kelowna Market- Christmas Markets
November 27, December 11th
2704 East Kelowna Road
Contact Sweet DeesCreations and Katharina Van Zant
@sweetdeescreations
https://www.instagram.com/sweetdeescreations/
Buy online at
http://sweet-dees-creations.square.site.
For custom orders directly contact us through DM or Email
Deescreations1995@gmail.com
Dawn Van Zant
Investorideas.com
+1 800-665-0411
email us here