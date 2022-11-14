TubToday Launches Industry Leading Stairlift Product Line

Chicago Stair-lift Install Company Stair lifts for Seniors in Illinois TubToday Stairlift Product Line

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- If Bathroom Accessibility and Aging in Place products and installations were not enough, TubToday is taking things to the next level. While the company will continue to offer its tried and true, best in class, walk in bathtubs , and easy access shower systems, it will now be taking on the second most dangerous area in the house, the stairs. In a seniors home, staircases, are the second leading cause for trips, falls and injuries and are the leading cause for inconvenience and total home relocation for the elderly.TubToday’s team of expert craftsman working throughout its network of customer service first locations. Will now be adding two classes of stairlifts to its lineup. You may ask why they had not been offering stairlift units since inception? A discussion with founder and CEO Nic Boatner offered some insight,“While TubToday is 100% product and customer service driven, we had found that the stairlifts on the market were so maintenance heavy that they were not up to our customer service standards. We could not put our name on a unit that required bi-annual or even monthly service and lubrication. However, when we were introduced to the Harmar worm drive straight unit and the Bespoke curved units we new it was time to offer our customers a dependable and permanent solution to accessing the secondary levels of their homes.”The TubToday straight stairlifts work on a composite worm/screw drive. The composite material makes these units exceptionally quiet without lubrication and the screw gear provides maximum torque and incredible dependability. These units are made right in the USA and can be found at any TubToday location. See how these units compare to other major brands The TubToday curved stairlifts by Bespoke are digitally measured to fit your exact staircase no matter what the curve, angle or pitch. These units are manufactured in the UK. While Boatner acknowledges there are US manufactures, he says the Bespoke units are so precise that he felt it was the right move to import these units in an effort to maximize customer satisfaction.TubToday is now offering stairlifts, for all staircases. Boatner says that he recommends families have a conversation before they start their search for home safety equipment, bathroom or staircases. Families should discuss the risk potential and grade each area of their home. Upon conclusion of the target areas, consider the risks and the alternatives. In home care, nursing home relocations, no change and cost of injuries. Once a family has concluded what is in their best interest, that is the time to call TubToday and hear how the impact of home accessibility and safety improvements could simplify those plans, increase safety and dramatically decrease costs and expenses. Boatner offers his home office number in St. Charles Illinois to contact and get referrals to offices in your area, 630-877-4294 or visit them on the web at TubToday.com.

