Rinati Skin Granted Biotech Patent For Consortia Factors Which Will Transform The Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industries

Rinati Skin granted Patent for biotech platform to create novel Consortia Factors that will transform the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries,

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rinati Skin, LLC is pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11473117 B2. The patent entitled “System and Method for the Production, Formulation and Use of Conditioned Media, Cultured Cells, and the Factors Included Therein.” represents years of cutting-edge research and development by Rinati Skin, a research and development company, based in Beverly Hills, CA, specializing in both human and plant-based stem cell technologies.

Rinati Skin’s dedicated interdisciplinary team of medical doctors and scientists, specializing in stem cell biotechnology, led by Dr. Nathan Newman, have developed this technology Patent. This innovative platform technology allows renewable, green, sustainable, culturing of any stem cell or combinations of cells to produce unique sets of cultured media, secretory factors, and exosomes, called Consortia Factors. These unique profiles refer to the Patent’s unique method of “figuring out the language of the cells” that promote and enhance the anti-inflammatory, regenerative, rejuvenative, or pro-healing cascade within the targeted tissues of the body. These key ingredients are then used to formulate clean, organic, biobased: Cosmetics for skin, hair, and nails; Compound over-the-counter (OTC) medications, including topical pain relievers, anti-inflammatory, and other analgesics; And produce topical and injectable pharmaceutical products that advance the treatment of a wide variety of medical conditions.

Nathan Newman, M.D., the founder and lead medical scientist of Rinati Skin, is a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, who has been recognized internationally as a pioneer in the field of Stem Cells and their use in Regenerative Medicine. For the last two decades, Dr. Newman has been using stem cells and their secretory factors in his Beverly Hills clinic to improve the health and lives of thousands of his patients from all over the world. His Trade Marked Stem Cell Lift® procedure has been used to treat a wide variety of conditions -- from post cancer reconstructive procedures to Hollywood Mega-Stars 3D stem cell facelift to Elite Mixed Martial Artists stem cell joint repair, to women and men from all walks of life, including treating women who are suffering from the under recognized debilitating autoimmune disease Lichen Sclerosus.

The experience gained in his clinic and the clinical evidence accumulated throughout these years inspired Dr. Newman to establish Rinati Skin LLC., a world class research and development laboratory and an FDA-registered, GMP certified manufacturing facility in Hawthorne, California. Realizing his vision, Dr. Newman developed both the advanced stem cell technology behind the Patent and created several product lines that have produced amazing clinical results over the last decade.

“The issuance of this patent by the US Patent and Trademark office has strengthened our commitment to develop real world applications with this unique technology for the betterment of humanity.”