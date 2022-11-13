Submit Release
News Search

There were 221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,442 in the last 365 days.

New Book Released on the Impact of Digital Media, Collective Anxiety and Media Trauma

Collective Anxiety, Media Trauma, and A Path Toward Recovery co-authored by Jenny Black, LMFT, & Bob Hutchins, MSc, released on Amazon this week. Both authors delivered TedX Talks in March 2022: Jenny Black's "The Slow Drip of Media Trauma" & Bob Hutchins's "Ambiguous Loss & Tragic Optimism."

Nashville, Tennessee (PRWEB) November 13, 2022

Collective Anxiety, Media Trauma, and A Path Toward Recovery co-authored by Jenny Black, LMFT, & Bob Hutchins, Behavioral and Organizational Psychology expert, released on Amazon this week. Both authors delivered TedX Talks in March 2022: Jenny Black's "The Slow Drip of Media Trauma" & Bob Hutchins's "Ambiguous Loss & Tragic Optimism."

In 2022 American adults will spend 13 hours and 11 minutes per day consuming some type of digital media (study by Insider Intelligence). This must-have read is backed by extensive research, experiences, & credentials by psychology professionals, parents, & social media professionals. Using their unique personal journeys, as well as those of their clients, this book takes a hard look at the impacts of digital media and the trauma that results for all ages and every generation. Valuable take-away information includes the path to recover & thrive alongside our digital reality.

Here is what others are saying about Our Digital Soul: Collective Anxiety, Media Trauma, and Path Toward Recovery

"Our Digital Soul is an essential read for anyone looking to make sense of the role technology plays in our lives. If you're looking for a roadmap to navigate the overwhelming maze of modern life, this book is for you."
-Steven Pressfield, Author of The War of Art and Gates of Fire

"Our Digital Soul is a metaphor for what we need right now: A therapist and a media professional charting a path forward for a device-saturated society. I'm glad for comrades like Jenny and Bob who are speaking with the urgency and thoughtfulness our relationship with media tech deserves."
-CJ Casciotta: Author of Get Weird and The Forgotten Art of Being Ordinary: A Human Manifesto in the Age of the Metaverse

"The battle between soul and technology continues, and it seems that our soul is losing. This book explains why, what's at stake, and what we must do to live as whole humans, fully alive. Our future depends on us getting this and taking action."
-Jeff Goins, bestselling author of The Art of Work

"In this book, Jenny Black and Bob Hutchins take a fresh look at how technology has shaped our lives in many ways. They offer insightful guidance for navigating the overwhelming maze of modern life while also providing practical tools that can help us recover from its impacts. You cannot afford not to read this insightful work!"
–Ian Cron, Author of The Road Back To You and host of the podcast, Typology

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/11/prweb19017612.htm

You just read:

New Book Released on the Impact of Digital Media, Collective Anxiety and Media Trauma

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.