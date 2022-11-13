New Book Released on the Impact of Digital Media, Collective Anxiety and Media Trauma

Collective Anxiety, Media Trauma, and A Path Toward Recovery co-authored by Jenny Black, LMFT, & Bob Hutchins, MSc, released on Amazon this week. Both authors delivered TedX Talks in March 2022: Jenny Black's "The Slow Drip of Media Trauma" & Bob Hutchins's "Ambiguous Loss & Tragic Optimism."

Collective Anxiety, Media Trauma, and A Path Toward Recovery co-authored by Jenny Black, LMFT, & Bob Hutchins, Behavioral and Organizational Psychology expert, released on Amazon this week. Both authors delivered TedX Talks in March 2022: Jenny Black's "The Slow Drip of Media Trauma" & Bob Hutchins's "Ambiguous Loss & Tragic Optimism."

In 2022 American adults will spend 13 hours and 11 minutes per day consuming some type of digital media (study by Insider Intelligence). This must-have read is backed by extensive research, experiences, & credentials by psychology professionals, parents, & social media professionals. Using their unique personal journeys, as well as those of their clients, this book takes a hard look at the impacts of digital media and the trauma that results for all ages and every generation. Valuable take-away information includes the path to recover & thrive alongside our digital reality.

Here is what others are saying about Our Digital Soul: Collective Anxiety, Media Trauma, and Path Toward Recovery

"Our Digital Soul is an essential read for anyone looking to make sense of the role technology plays in our lives. If you're looking for a roadmap to navigate the overwhelming maze of modern life, this book is for you."

-Steven Pressfield, Author of The War of Art and Gates of Fire

"Our Digital Soul is a metaphor for what we need right now: A therapist and a media professional charting a path forward for a device-saturated society. I'm glad for comrades like Jenny and Bob who are speaking with the urgency and thoughtfulness our relationship with media tech deserves."

-CJ Casciotta: Author of Get Weird and The Forgotten Art of Being Ordinary: A Human Manifesto in the Age of the Metaverse

"The battle between soul and technology continues, and it seems that our soul is losing. This book explains why, what's at stake, and what we must do to live as whole humans, fully alive. Our future depends on us getting this and taking action."

-Jeff Goins, bestselling author of The Art of Work

"In this book, Jenny Black and Bob Hutchins take a fresh look at how technology has shaped our lives in many ways. They offer insightful guidance for navigating the overwhelming maze of modern life while also providing practical tools that can help us recover from its impacts. You cannot afford not to read this insightful work!"

–Ian Cron, Author of The Road Back To You and host of the podcast, Typology

