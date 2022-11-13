Shani Smith of the United States Celebrated As New Author During Public Book Launch In Hampton, VA
L to R: Darlene Blacknall Ramseur, Theresa Haskett, Ella House, Gloria Henderson, (Founder of BHS & Associates & Empowering You, It’s Your Time): Dr. Barbara H. Smith, Shani Smith, Linnea Blizzard, Dr. Terri James, and Carla A. Murphy.
Dr. Robin West, World Civility Ambassador Barbara H. Smith and Universal Peace Ambassador Dr. Ruben West (B. H. Smith being awarded for her international work at a ceremony held in Nairobi Kenya)
Shani Smith is a one -of-a-kind personality in the marketing industry. She can see things that most people miss. She is able to find and maximize the value of a product, service or individual.”NAIROBI COUNTY, WESTLANDS SUB COUNTY, KENYA, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excited onlookers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new book entitled Empowering You – It’s Your Time. The book is an international collaboration of powerful women sharing practical and immediately implementable solutions to bring about a positive change.
— Dr. Ruben West
Shani Smith was being celebrated for her contribution to the project. Shani is an author, herbalist and owner of Ken-Do Spice, LLC. Her company, Ken-Do Spice, crafts spice blends to help you jazz up any dish with flavorful, tasty, healing herbs. Shani joined the “Genius is Common” movement as the Master Spice Ambassador shortly after creating the brand. She plans to leave her mark on the world through Ken-Do Spice.
She is an integral member of the BHS & Associates, LLC. executive team as the DO (Director of Operations). She has more than 20 years of marketing experience and is focused on developing herself and others for the global speaker market. In addition to executive level project management, she assists with the coordination of all professional activities, including meetings, conferences, and workshops. Using her bachelor’s degree in human resources, she champions diversity, equity, inclusion, advocacy, and professional development.
This book serves as another accomplishment for Shani Smith. She is currently the co-host of The Empowering YOU Show with Celebrity Speaker Barbara H. Smith. Shani is a regular moderator and panelist on the Black Business Expo USA. The Black Business Expo USA had been dedicated to providing business education, networking and knowledge sharing on global platforms.
The book participants were assembled by Barbara H. Smith and the foreword was written by Dr. Ruben West.
Barbara H. Smith is also known as the "Celebrity Speaker Trainer." She's an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, actor, business strategist, and the author of "Speak, Coach, Train – Strategies to Discover Your Passion."
She also offers one-on-one executive coaching for leaders. Her coaching is designed to help clients improve their careers, engage their audiences, and promote their messages.
As a professional, transformational speaker and coach, Barbara has engaged, inspired, and empowered people from all walks of life to craft and deliver their presentations more clearly and effectively.
Her presentation skills, storytelling techniques, and energy level services keep audiences on the edges of their seats, thus making her services to be sought after by aspiring speakers worldwide. With more than 20 years of speaking experience, she has worked with countless business leaders, financial gurus, top entertainers, WNBA athletes, and international personalities and served global corporations like Capital One, Canon, ALCOA, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
For questions about the book or to contact author Shani Smith you can reach her by email at info@kendospice.com.
Martin Ahago
Global Partners & Purpose
email us here