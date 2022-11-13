L.M. Blizzard of the United States Celebrated As New Author During Public Book Launch In Hampton VA
L to R: Darlene Blacknall Ramseur, Theresa Haskett, Ella House, Gloria Henderson, (Founder of BHS & Associates & Empowering You, It’s Your Time): Dr. Barbara H. Smith, Shani Smith, Linnea Blizzard, Dr. Terri James, and Carla A. Murphy.
Dr. Robin West, World Civility Ambassador Barbara H. Smith and Universal Peace Ambassador Dr. Ruben West (B. H. Smith being awarded for her international work at a ceremony held in Nairobi Kenya)
Lynn has committed her life to helping others succeed. This book is yet another tool to help others live their best life.”BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excited onlookers gathered to celebrate the launch of the new book entitled Empowering You – It’s Your Time. The book is an international collaboration of powerful women sharing practical and immediately implementable solutions to bring about positive change.
L.M Blizzard was being celebrated for her contribution to the project. L.M. Blizzard is a New York native born with Caribbean roots. She is a dedicated wife, mother, and friend. L.M Blizzard comes from humble beginnings. She knew at a young age that she wanted to be a catalyst for change. Her fiery spirit and tenacity as a young child catapulted her into her successful career in healthcare, where she served selflessly for over 20 years.
This book serves as another accomplishment for L.M. Blizzard. She has also received accolades from:
• Chronic & Iconic Holistic, 2022 Change Maker Award for community outreach
• Eta Eta Lambda Society, 2021 Award of Excellence for outstanding service
• Primerica Financial Services Inc, 2020 District Leader Award
The book participants were assembled by Barbara H. Smith and the foreword was written by Dr. Ruben West.
Barbara H. Smith is also known as the "Celebrity Speaker Trainer." She's an entrepreneur, speaker, trainer, actor, business strategist, and the author of "Speak, Coach, Train – Strategies to Discover Your Passion."
She also offers one-on-one executive coaching for leaders. Her coaching is designed to help clients improve their careers, engage their audiences, and promote their messages. As a professional, transformational speaker and coach, Barbara has engaged, inspired, and empowered people from all walks of life to craft and deliver their presentations more clearly and effectively.
Her presentation skills, storytelling techniques, and energy level services keep audiences on the edges of their seats, thus making her services to be sought after by aspiring speakers worldwide. With more than 20 years of speaking experience, she has worked with countless business leaders, financial gurus, top entertainers, WNBA athletes, and international personalities and served global corporations like Capital One, Canon, ALCOA, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
For questions about the book or to contact author L.M. Blizzard you can reach her by email at lynnblizz22@gmail.com.
