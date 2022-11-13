Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Jock Hoi Lim

CANADA, November 13 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Dato Jock Hoi Lim, on the margins of the ASEAN Summit.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Secretary-General Lim discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen engagement between Canada and ASEAN. Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Secretary-General Lim for his constructive role in supporting the Canada-ASEAN Strategic Partnership, as well as the launch of Canada-ASEAN free trade negotiations in November 2021. These steps will further deepen Canada’s ties with the Indo-Pacific, strengthen our trade diversification efforts and promote security and prosperity for the people of Canada and across ASEAN countries.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted the upcoming release of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy and discussed the important role that ASEAN will continue to play as Canada deepens its engagement in the region.

The Prime Minister expressed Canada’s appreciation to Secretary-General Lim for his leadership as he concludes his term as ASEAN Secretary-General. The Prime Minister wished him well in his future endeavours.