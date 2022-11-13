Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Enviva To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enviva Inc. ("Enviva" or the "Company") EVA.

On October 12, 2022, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report alleging that purported ESG wood pellet producer, Enviva, Inc. "is flagrantly greenwashing its wood procurement."

According to the report, Enviva claims to be an ESG Company, when instead it is relying on a carbon accounting loophole that "subsidizes European power companies to replace coal with wood pellets derived from deforestation in the United States." Using GPS data to geolocate Enviva's harvests, Blue Orca found satellite imagery of clear-cut forests, a controversial practice involving the removal of full swaths of forest. Clear-cutting is a widely condemned practice by both ESG investors and climate change advocates.

Additional allegations in the short report include the company overstating the sustainability of harvests, decreasing hardwood forest inventory around the Company's facilities, inflated profit margins from providing equipment to loggers in exchange for reduced prices, and overpayment for related party transactions.

Shares of Enviva, Inc. stock dropped more than 8% in intraday trading on October 12, 2022.

