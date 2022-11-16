SoluLab brought out a brand new offering to launch an ICO under 48 hours
Launch an ICO and finance the new cryptocurrency venture.INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success and anticipation of Initial Coin Offerings (ICO), Solulab (a Whitelabel development company) unveils its white-label ICO platform solution, instilled with market-leading features. An ICO is a popular procedure in which crypto companies raise funds through the sale of coins or tokens for products and services (usually related to blockchain).
Now, financing the next crypto venture became easier. Along with a wide range of auxiliary services to support the functioning of a white-label ICO platform, here are some unique selling points of SoluLab's White-label ICO development solution:
1. Automated Content Moderation
2. On-Premise Deployment Support
3. Multi-Lingual
4. Support
5. Email and SMS Service Integration
6. Ticketing & Support System Integration
7. Customer Service Chatbot
8. Support Warranty
9. Period
10. Smart Contract Audit Report
ICOs are also referred to as "crowd-sales." A famous quote goes, "We ask for consideration in publishing this momentous achievement which will change the complete cryptocurrency landscape for all." ICOs can be that momentous and reap huge profits.
For a startup that's trying to launch an ICO in a saturated market, there should be something that sets it apart from the competition. Many entrepreneurs/startups fail to achieve that. Hence, reaching out to a Whitelabel development company always helps, to give that assistance and guidance by offering benefits such as:
• Reliability - The level of uncertainty and risk involved in ICO (and the crypto world in general) swings to extremes. They help to conduct your due diligence on all parameters -the white paper, the team, its partnerships, the business case, and tokenomics. Everything about them screams credibility.
• No chance of loss/risk - They ensure that the ICO is free from hazards like social phishing, personal data breaches, smart contract hacks, and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.
• Increased token circulation & Higher Coin Value Through Easy Distribution of Tokens - As they believe that the "economics of the issuance," i.e., the number of tokens, offering price, and the structure of the token offering, need to be defined to allow for the valuation of the tokens.
• Wallet Structure/Smart contracts - Provides various payment gateways like coinbase, metamask, trustwallet, and walletconnect. They extend smart contract techniques like solidity and rust. This will help in the implementation of swift sale agreements.
They understand that navigating the cryptocurrency landscape can be tiresome. Hence, their white-label ICO launch platform is packed with all these efficient features:
• Customizable
• Referral Management
• KYC Facilitation
• Two Factor Authentication
• Crypto and FIAT Currency Support
• Custodian In-Built Wallet
They will keep the users informed throughout the whole process of development by providing all the technical assistance in case of any issues during the launch of an ICO with the ultimate functionalities.
About SoluLab Inc: They are a leading Blockchain, AI, & IoT solutions provider company, started by the former VP of Goldman Sachs and former principal software architect of Citrix.
• They have 1500+ clients across 30+ countries with a 97% success rate.
• Some of their clients from the insurance industry are Cigna, Heritage Insurance, MetLife, Swiss Re, New York Life, and 10 more.
• Ranked 33rd on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list.
• Top Blockchain development company by Goodfirms, Clutch, and Gartner in 2020 and 2021.
• Microsoft Silver Certified Partner, Google Developer Certified Agency, and Hyperledger Certified Service Provider.
• Video Testimonial of AnrKeyX COO, whom they helped in raising 2.2M USD funding through our MVP development - https://bit.ly/3RZzFAS
Utpal Betai
SoluLab
+1 347-270-8590
sales@solulab.com
