DFC signs a loan of $200 million for SeABank

VIETNAM, November 13 - HÀ NỘI — The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and The Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank) officially signed a loan agreement worth US$200 million.

This project is expected to have a development impact by providing loans to SMEs, with a section dedicated to women-owned SMEs, projects related to energy saving and retail customers, including individual business households.

SeABank is the only financial institution in Việt Nam to receive funding from DFC.

With the support from DFC, it will help SeABank improve its financial capacity to better implement the proposed projects, focus on the credit gap and solve the gap between the financial needs of the market and the existing source of money in the economy.

In addition, the bank is committed to complying with international standards and continuously improving its policies on management and environment to help address climate issues. — VNS