Reusable Incontinence Products Market to reach over USD 7.86 billion by the year 2030

Global reusable incontinence products market is estimated to reach over USD 7.86 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period.

Prominent Players in the Reusable Incontinence Products Market: Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Proctor & Gamble Company, MediFabrik SRL, Cardinal Health, Essity AB, Medline Industries” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Reusable Incontinence Products Market (Product Type (Adult Cloth Diapers, Reusable Incontinence Pads, Reusable Underpads And Reusable Briefs), End User (Men's Reusable Incontinence Products, Women's Reusable Incontinence Products And Kids' Reusable Incontinence Products), Price Range (Mass/Economic (US$ 10-75) Reusable Incontinence Products And Premium (US$ 75 & Above) Reusable Incontinence Products), Size (Small Reusable Incontinence Products, Medium Reusable Incontinence Products, Large Reusable Incontinence Products And X-Large Reusable Incontinence Products) And Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Mono-Brand Stores, Speciality Stores, Drug Stores, Online Retailing And Others)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2030"

Adult incontinence is a recognized health issue; in actuality, incontinence is substantially influenced by pregnancy, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obesity, and aging in addition to aging. Because of the emphasis on sustainability and enhancing patient care, reusable incontinence devices are highly popular. The market for disposable incontinence products has been stimulated by the rising prevalence of incontinence globally, which is expected to continue. The prevalence of incontinence, advancing age, polypharmacy, functional impairment, comorbidities, and kidney disease, is a factor in the target market's growth. Reusable incontinence products are in high demand due to the prevalence of bladder infections, chronic renal disease, neurologic injuries, and an aging global population. Due to the growing acceptance and preference for reusable incontinence products, the target market is also actively growing. Due to ongoing technological advancements and the introduction of new products, the market for reusable incontinence products will also profit from many growth chances throughout the aforementioned projected period.

Prominent Players in the Reusable Incontinence Products Market:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Proctor & Gamble Company

MediFabrik SRL

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Essity AB

Medline Industries, Inc.

Ontex International N.V.

Attindas Hygiene Partners

Activ Medical Disposable

Paul Hartmann AG

Nexwear

Prime Life Fibers

Royal Medical Solutions, Inc.

Abena Group

Unicharm Corporation

Prevail

Dryloch Technologies NV

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Incontinence rates have increased due to an increase in diabetes and stroke patients, which has given stakeholders more options to generate income. The market for reusable incontinence products is expected to develop as more and more efforts are made to increase public awareness of the importance of bowel and bladder health. There are still many prospects for businesses in the market for reusable incontinence products, given that reliable sources estimate that almost 200 million individuals worldwide suffer from some urine incontinence, with the condition being more common in women. Additionally, shifting the focus of incontinence product producers to specialized items that meet the wearers' needs will probably be a useful addition to the market's potential for profitability.

Challenges:

The biggest obstacle the market's players must overcome is customer resistance to buying incontinence products. Psychological obstacles and stigma have somewhat constrained the market for reusable incontinence devices. Reusable and affordable goods, such as homemade and cloth-based adult incontinence diapers, are becoming increasingly popular due to growing consumer concerns about the damaging environmental effects of using incontinence products. The adoption of reusable incontinence products in the upcoming years is likely to suffer due to this trend.

Regional Trends:

The North American reusable incontinence products market is expected to register a major market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly. The United States will experience considerable growth in demand in the following years as the leading manufacturer of reusable incontinence products in North America. A significant factor in the U.S. market that is encouraging the penetration and adoption of high-end reusable incontinence treatments is product innovation. Besides, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to the presence of opportunities to advance in this field and reap larger advantages by improving product absorbency levels, skin friendliness, breathability, and odor management due to the wide range of incontinence patients. Demand for reusable incontinence products is also rising due to the region's aging population and the prevalence of chronic renal failure, mental illness, diabetes, and other disorders.

Recent Developments:

• In June 2021, the purchase of a sizable chunk of Teleflex's Hudson RCI brand respiratory supplies by Medline was finalized. The sale includes goods from the brand for non-invasive ventilation (NIV), active humidification, oxygen and aerosol therapy, and incentive spirometers. Medline will incorporate these product categories into its respiratory portfolio.

• In April 2021, The launch of A Lovely Day, Ontex Group's first digital subscription brand in incontinence, was announced. A Lovely Day is a challenger brand introduced in France to shield consumers from incontinence and the shame associated with it.

Segmentation of Reusable Incontinence Products Market-

By Product Type-

• Adult Cloth Diaper

• Reusable Incontinence Pads

• Reusable Underpads

• Reusable Briefs

By End User-

• Men Reusable Incontinence Products

• Women Reusable Incontinence Products

• Kids Reusable Incontinence Products

By Price Range-

• Mass/Economic (US$ 10-75) Reusable Incontinence Products

• Premium (US$ 75 & Above) Reusable Incontinence Products

By Size-

• Small Reusable Incontinence Products

• Medium Reusable Incontinence Products

• Large Reusable Incontinence Products

• X-Large Reusable Incontinence Products

By Sales Channel-

• Direct Sales

• Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Departmental Stores

• Mono brand Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Drug Stores

• Online Retailing

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

