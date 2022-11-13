Calvin Kerr Jr. Shares Stories Tackling Discrimination, Life Adversities
"Hard Head City" and "Can I Get a Light" contain short stories exploring social issues
Explore life in the United States across various eras, showing the adversities people faced and the efforts they make to overcome this disparity and create a better life for themselves. ”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Army veteran, entrepreneur and author Calvin Kerr Jr. shares short story collections that explore life in the United States across various eras, showing the adversities people faced such as socioeconomic inequality and racial discrimination. "Hard Head City" and "Can I Get a Light" showcase how diverse people rise up to the occasion when confronted by hardships and soldier on.
Kerr's work contains stories such as:
"Black Mondays," following a boy's journey from seeing signs that state "For Whites Only" while he grows up in Memphis, to witnessing the inaugurations of President Obama and the memorial dedication to Martin Luther King.
"Chained 2 Da' Porch" portrays the demise of a woman across her life, from childhood to her adult years. "Whose Life Is It, Anyway?" depicts the rigors of being an Army drill instructor training male and female recruits while experiencing discrimination.
"Hard Head City" follows an Army instructor creating an Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps in the inner-city while also becoming the school basketball coach. "2 Dans" explores split family situations." “3 Hots and a Cot” tells the story of an inmate in Leavenworth with a cavalier attitude and shows why he ended up behind bars.
"Who's Loving Katie" is a heart touching story of an abused child. "X-cape from Panama" talks about a soldier who escapes from Panama.
With Kerr's stories readers will get a glimpse of what it is like to live in a country where the other side is pushed aside, hidden or swept under a rug - and the efforts they make to overcome this disparity and create a better life for themselves.
About the Author
Calvin Kerr Jr. joined the Army after graduating high school. Throughout his military and civilian careers he has worked in numerous diverse occupations and positions, from serving as a drill instructor to being a basketball coach, dental hygienist, real estate consultant and financial advisor, cavalry scout and grenadier. He is no stranger to being placed in unpleasant situations such as the DMZ in Korea and the jungles of Panama.
