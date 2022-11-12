SEI’s Derik Broekhoff’s TED Talk critiques the status quo of corporate net-zero targets

Senior Scientist and SEI’s resident carbon market expert Derik Broekhoff took to the TED stage in a programme highlighting the role of carbon credits in a net zero world, among the field’s foremost experts.

He is featured in the TED Countdown Dilemma Series exploring the carbon market landscape.

In his five-minute lecture (found at 3:10 in the video above), Derik opines on the corporate role in reducing carbon emissions and achieving net neutrality.

He highlights the credibility problem in the current system, pointing out that just a handful of companies have already pledged to remove more carbon than the Earth can provide.

Companies focusing on attaining net zero in isolation misses the point, he says; instead, a truly effective carbon reduction effort means companies each play a role in a collective mission.

“I want to challenge the idea that companies should emphasize achieving net zero for themselves rather than focusing on how best to contribute to global net zero,” he says.