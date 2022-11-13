Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 2:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and brandished a handgun. The suspect pointed the handgun at the victim and made threats. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Friday, November 11, 2022, 36-year-old Kevin Turner, Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).