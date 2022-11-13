Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of LMST, FORG, IMRA, and OFIX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2022 /

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. LMST

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LMST to Peoples Bancorp Inc. for 0.90 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of LMST common stock owned.

If you are an LMST investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ForgeRock, Inc. FORG

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FORG to Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share.

If you are a FORG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Imara Inc. IMRA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of IMRA and Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are an IMRA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OFIX and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation. Following close of the merger, OFIX shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company.

If you are an OFIX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

