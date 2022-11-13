/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, November 13, 2022/
November 12, 2022 6:00 PM | 4 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
8:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the 2nd ASEAN Global Dialogue.
9:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Lim Jock Hoi.
12:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits.
1:10 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
2:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion on women's role in peace and security.
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will visit the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum.
6:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
