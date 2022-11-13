St. Albans Barracks/ Crash with Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE: 22A2006476
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: November 11th, 2022 at 1750 hours
STREET: VT RT 78
TOWN: Highgate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Morris Dr
WEATHER: Rain / 57 degrees
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dakota Williams
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
INJURIES: Critical
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
PASSENGER: Joshua Furlow
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
INJURIES: Substantial
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 11th, 2022 at 1750 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of RT 78 by Morris Dr in the town of Highgate. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Dakota Williams (26) of Enosburg, was traveling eastbound on RT 78 when he veered off the roadway approximately 150 feet before hitting a large tree. Williams was transported to Northwest Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash and then to University of Vermont Medical Center where he is still in critical condition. The passenger, Joshua Furlow (25) of Winooski was transported to Northwest Medical Center for substantial but non-life threatening injuries. This crash is currently still under investigation and will be updated when the investigation is complete. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information regarding it are urged to call the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993