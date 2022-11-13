Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE:  22A2006476       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                                       

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: November 11th, 2022 at 1750 hours

STREET: VT RT 78

TOWN: Highgate

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Morris Dr

WEATHER: Rain / 57 degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dakota Williams

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

INJURIES: Critical

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

PASSENGER: Joshua Furlow

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

INJURIES: Substantial

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Avalon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On November 11th, 2022 at 1750 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of RT 78 by Morris Dr in the town of Highgate. Investigation revealed that vehicle 1 operated by Dakota Williams (26) of Enosburg, was traveling eastbound on RT 78 when he veered off the roadway approximately 150 feet before hitting a large tree. Williams was transported to Northwest Medical Center for injuries sustained during the crash and then to University of Vermont Medical Center where he is still in critical condition. The passenger, Joshua Furlow (25) of Winooski was transported to Northwest Medical Center for substantial but non-life threatening injuries. This crash is currently still under investigation and will be updated when the investigation is complete. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information regarding it are urged to call the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

