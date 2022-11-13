INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation into Fairness of Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) Buyout Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT on behalf of the company's investors.



On November 1, 2022, Benefitfocus announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Voya Financial, Inc. ("Voya"). According to the announcement, Benefitfocus's stockholders are expected to be cashed out of their investment position at a price of $10.50 per share in cash, a price that is approximately 20% lower than BNFT's 52-week high value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Benefitfocus's officers and/or directors failed to maximize the buyout price for Benefitfocus's stockholders, or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Voya.

Benefitfocus shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/benefitfocus-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

