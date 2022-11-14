Boeing Business Jets Is Newest ﻿Manufacturer to Join IADA

BBJ is delighted to be an OEM member of IADA.”
— Boeing Business Jets President Erika Pearson
SEATLE, WASH., U.S., November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boeing Business Jets is the most recent business jet OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) member to join the ranks of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA).

“BBJ is delighted to be an OEM member of IADA. The organization of airplane transaction experts has become a force in promoting transparency and integrity in aircraft sales,” said BBJ President Erika Pearson. “As the market evolves following the pandemic, we look forward to working with other IADA members to meet the needs of the growing ranks of private flyers.”

“The IADA Board of Directors extends a warm welcome to Boeing Business Jets,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Our OEM members are the world’s leading business jet manufacturers that have established exceptional professional global aircraft sales networks.”

Boeing Business Jets provides an unmatched private jet experience and is trusted by many heads of state worldwide. BBJ offers customers a range of high-performance airplanes that are uniquely customized for any private, business or governmental use.

BBJs range from the BBJ 737-7 to the BBJ 777-9, a business jet capable of flying between any two destinations on earth, nonstop. With more than 260 Boeing Business Jets sold since the group was founded in 1996, BBJs are supported by Boeing’s global service network. For more information, visit: www.boeing.com/bbj.

IADA-accredited dealers are active in all areas of the world, many in multiple regions. Nearly every dealer does business in North America, 56 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 44 percent are active in Latin America, 42 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region and 39 percent work in the Middle East and Africa.

IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.

About the International Aircraft Dealers Association

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 12 percent of the world's experts who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume.

IADA offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency in aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft.

﻿To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet tough accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-accredited aircraft dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-accredited aircraft dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.

